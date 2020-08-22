Van Buren male drowns Friday afternoon in Long Lake

A Van Buren, Ark., male drowned Friday afternoon in Long Lake.

Marlon Alexander Garcia, a 45-year-old Hispanic male, was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

According to the report made by Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troop W Trooper Ryan Williams, at approximately 3:43 p.m. Friday, a 1982 Aqua Patio water vehicle was stationary on Long Lake. For an unknown reason, a 3-year old hispanic toddler, also from Van Buren, fell overboard into the water.

Garcia jumped into the water to try to save the toddler and began to struggle.

A 16-year-old male, also from Van Buren, jumped into the water and saved the toddler and brought him back to the Aqua Patio. The teen then noticed that Garcia had submerged into the water and did not resurface.

Three other individuals also were in the water vehicle, 36-year-old Rosemary Benitez, another 16-year-old male teenager and a 7-year-old female, all of whom were Hispanic and from Van Buren.

Williams' report noted that none of the five individuals were wear personal floatation devices, although the Aqua Patio was equipped with them.

Williams was aided at the scene by OHP troopers Matthew Dyer, Joshua Blake and Michael Scantling, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, the Poteau Fire Department and LeFlore County Emergency Management.