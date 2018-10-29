Vanderbilt defeats Arkansas for first SEC win, keeps Hogs winless in conference play

Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 45-31 Saturday on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to earn its first Southeastern Conference win of the season and break a three-game losing streak in the process. The loss kept the Razorbacks winless in conference play.

While Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey’s return to the line-up was good news for the Razorbacks heading into this one, the quarterback threw a costly interception in the first quarter — his first of two on the day — which resulted in a Vanderbilt touchdown. After that play, Arkansas was forced to play catch up the rest of the game and never regained the lead.