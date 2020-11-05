Veterans Day Parade grand marshals glad to be having one this weekend
Despite so many being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that won’t be is the 2020 Veterans Day Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carl Albert State College.
The parade route will go north from CASC up McKenna Avenue, then east on Dewey to as far east as Harper Avenue before turning and going south.
“I’m very thrilled to honor veterans,” said Bonnie Prigmore, the director of the LeFlore County Historical Museum at Hotel Lowrey, a member of the Veterans Committee and one of the first-ever female grand marshals along with Wanda Ludwig. “My brother was killed in Vietnam. My dad was a veteran. I just think veterans should be honored. It knew it was really a struggle with the pandemic and social distancing, but Wanda said she would be down the street waving a (American) flag, if nothing else holding a flag. The majority of the veterans on the committee wanted to have it. It’s not to honor themselves. It’s to honor the past, the fallen and the ones doing it now — and in the future.”
“I’m very thrilled,” said Ludwig, who is the commander of the LeFlore County Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). “I’m ecstatic because I told the committee if you vote ‘no,’ we will still have a parade because I would have personally walked the streets and wave my (American) flag. Then, I had a couple others say, ‘We’ll join you!’ Then, I said, ‘There’s the parade!’ To put it together, even at this late date, it was difficult, but I’m ecstatic that we’re going to have it. I’m very pleased.”
Category: