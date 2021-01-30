Victory by Vaccination

Darlene Comans, right, gets her Phase I COVID-19 vaccine from LeFlore County Health Department nurse Lynn Tackett during Thursday’s clinic at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. To make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccines, which will be administered on Thursdays until at least the end of February, go to www.vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, January 30, 2021

Category: