Viet Nam/Legacy bikers honor Bobby Taylor; open time capsule

Members of the Viet Nam/Legacy motorcycle clubs will be rolling into Wister on Jan. 20 to honor one of their own, Bobby Taylor, and to open a time capsule Taylor buried at the Wister State Park Viet Nam Memorial.

Taylor was born on April 14, 1945, achieved the rank of U.S. Army Staff Sargent. He served two terms in for a total of more than a year in Viet Nam, during the peak of the conflict, serving in the military from July 30, 1965 to July 29, 1971.

