The crowd sobbed in unison, exchanging hugs and quiet words Tuesday in the parking lot north of the Pocola Sonic.

They had gathered to honor the life and contributions of their lost loved one, Kasey Marie.

Sometime after 10 a.m. Monday, Kasey Marie Jackson was involved in a car accident in front of the Lakeview Baptist Church in Spiro.

Kasey did not survive her injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.

At 18 years of age, Kasey might have only graced this plane for a short time, but grace, kindness, and hard work are her legacy.

Also: This Page 1 story headlined "Vigil honors young traffic victim" in Wednesday's edition contained incorrect information.

The young victim of a Monday morning traffic accident, Kasey Marie Jackson, was not life-flighted from the scene.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by authorities on-scene. The newspaper regrets the error.