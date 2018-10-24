Vike@Nite 5k this Thursday

The annual Carl Albert State College Vike@Nite 5k is set to begin at 6 p.m. on the Poteau campus of Carl Albert State College. The festivities will begin with a kids run at 5:30 p.m., the kids course will remain on the CASC campus throughout their race.

CASC hosts this event each year as a community fun run to encourage fitness and a good time with friends. While there will be no medals awarded this year, participants are ensured an enthusiastic aid station along the course courtesy of Central National Bank and hot dogs and drinks at the finish line courtesy of The Community State Bank. Riverside Autoplex has also joined forces to support this event by sponsoring the themed race shirts.

Race day registration will be open on site from 4pm-5:45 p.m. in the Dunlap Oval.

All proceeds from this event will benefit future students of CASC through scholarships.

Questions may be directed to race director Hali Repass at hrepass@carlalbert.edu or (918) 647-1222.