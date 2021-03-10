Voter registration deadline for April 6 elections is Friday

Friday is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 6 municipal general and general school elections, according to LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele.

Steele said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration.

However, everybody must be 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight Friday. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the April 6 election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

The LeFlore County election Board is at 103 North Church Street in Poteau and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For questions, contact the election board at (918) 647-3701 or leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.