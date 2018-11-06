Voters decide statewide, local races today

As of Monday, 165,598 Oklahomans had cast mail or in-person absentee ballots for today’s [Nov. 6] general election.

Polling places around the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Several statewide races are on the ballot, including governor, as well as legislative and county races, five state questions and judicial retention choices.

Absentee ballots in LeFlore County totaled 1,547, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Of those. 1,303 were cast in person at the county election board office Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Of the total, 744 were Democrat, 684 Republican, 115 Independent and four Libertarian.

At the state level, Republicans led the totals with 84,111 votes. Democrats tallied 67,338, Independents 13,667 and Libertarians 482.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said that is more than the last midterm election in 2014, when fewer than 70,000 early ballots were cast.

Election officials are predicting this year’s turnout will be significantly greater than 2014, and earlier reported a spike in voter registration and record turnout for the state’s primary election in June.

Offices and questions of LeFlore County ballots will vary, depending on House and Senate Districts.

They include:

State Officers

Governor

Chris Powell, Libertarian

Kevin Stitt, Republican

Drew Edmondson, Democrat

Lieutenant Governor

Matt Pinnell, Republican

Anastasia A. Pittman, Democrat

Ivan Holmes, Independent

State Auditor

and Inspector

John Yeutter, Libertarian

Cindy Byrd, Republican

Attorney General

Mike Hunter, Republican

Mark Myles, Democrat

State Treasurer

Randy McDaniel, Republican

Charles De Coune, Independent

Superintendent

of Public Instruction

Joy Hofmeister, Republican

John Cox, Democrat

Larry Huff, Independent

Commissioner of Labor

Leslie Osborn, Republican

Fred Dorrell, Democrat

Brandt Dismukes, Independent

Insurance

Commissioner

Glen Mulready, Republican

Kimberly Fobbs, Democrat

Corporation

Commissioner

Bob Anthony, Republican

Ashley Nicole Mccray, Democrat

Jackie Short, Independent

Congressional Officers

U.S. Representative, District 02

Richard Castaldo, Libertarian

Markwayne Mullin, Republican

Jason Nichols, Democrat

John Foreman, Independent

Legislative, District

and County Officers

State Senator, District 4

Mark Dean Allen, Republican

Eddie Martin, Democrat

State Representative, District 3

Lundy Kiger, Republican

Troy Dyer, Democrat

State Representative, District 15

Randy Randleman, Republican

Judy Ross Moore, Democrat

State Representative, District 17

Jim Grego, Republican

Peggy Defrange, Democrat

County Assessor

Gaylon E. Freeman, Republican

Brenda Cockburn, Democrat

County Commissioner District No. 1

Paul Dunn, Republican

Derwin Gist, Democrat

County Commissioner District No. 3

Roy Hall, Republican

Craig Olive, Democrat

Judicial Retention

District 2

District 3

District 4

District 7

District 1

District 4

District 5

District 4 - Office 1

District 5 - Office 1

District 5 - Office 2

District 6 - Office 1

District 6 - Office 2

State Questions

State Question 793 — allows optometrists and opticians to operate in retail stores.

State Question 794 — expands the constitutional rights of crime victims.

State Question 798 — provides for a joint ticket for governor and lieutenant governor.

State Question 800 — creates a fund for the investment of 5 percent of oil and gas development tax revenue.

State Question 801 — allows certain property taxes to fund school operations.

______

