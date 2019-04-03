Voters elect White mayor, settle other races

Poteau voters turned a page at City Hall on Tuesday, electing Scotty White as the city’s first new mayor in 20 years.

Voters retained two City Council members and the street commissioner, but unseated an incumbent school board member.

White outpolled three other candidates for the mayor’s seat — Chris Ford, Jarrod Ridenour and Jack Scott Jr,

Here are Tuesday’s unofficial vote totals:

Mayor

Scotty White, 584.

Chris Ford, 413.

Jarrod Ridenour, 240.

Jack Scott Jr., 38.

Ward 1 Seat 2

Clay Bennett, 591.

Rodney Darnell, 222.

Mick LaFevers, 444.

Ward 3 Seat 2

Matt Lamb, 722.

Don Harmon, 483.

Ron LaMar Sr., 47.

Street Commissioner

Jim Seale, 946.

Bobby Woodson, 235.

School Board

Earl Jobe 787.

Sally Ann Hutchison 613.