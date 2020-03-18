Voters should apply early for absentee ballots for April 7 elections in Heavener, Leflore

Voters in LeFlore County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the April 7 Heavener and Leflore school general elections should apply now, LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said Wednesday morning.

Although the LeFlore County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. April 1, Steele urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.