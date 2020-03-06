Waits delivers LeFlore’s state quarterfinal win

LeFlore’s girls basketball team pulled through in the clutch to make the final four of the Class B state tournament, beating Leedey 53-50 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Lindsey Waits in the first round at Yukon High School on Thursday.

LeFlore led Leedey 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The fifth-ranked Savages (24-7) took a 28-21 lead in the second quarter, but the seventh-ranked Bison (22-8) scored the last six points to come within 28-27 at the half.

LeFlore trailed Leedey 37-36 at the end of the third quarter.

The Savages and Bison were tied at 45 with 1:13 left. Waits hit a three-pointer from the wing for a 48-45 lead 14 seconds later.

LeFlore is in its first state tournament since 1995.