Walden wins IFYR barrel racing title

Trisha Walden of Wister pulled off a majestic rally, culminating in the barrel racing championship at the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee on July 12.

“It’s been a goal and a dream and now it’s come true. I can’t thank God enough,” Walden said.

Walden, who had the ninth-best time out of 219 riders in go-round 1 at 16.583 seconds, entered the finals fourth with a total time of 32.996 seconds.

In the final, she crossed the barrier in 16.322 seconds, the second-fastest time of the short round.

Since the order of that round was reverse of the top 15 qualifiers, she had to watch three competitors run after her. Walden believed that order worked in her favor.

Each of them came up short and Walden’s total time of 49.318 seconds beat runner-up Hailey Jo Perkins of Kountze, Texas, by 0.068 seconds.

The top five barrel racing averages were separated by less than a tenth of a second.

Also that week, she competed in the Junior American Qualifier in Shawnee, making the top four in barrel racing. The top 10 in that event qualified for the RFD TV American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, in March.