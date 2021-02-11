Weather KOs COVID-19 Vaccines

This sign was outside the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center on Thursday, letting people know that that day's COVID-19 vaccine clinic was canceled due to inclement weather conditions. The next scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Thursday at the Reynolds Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, February 11, 2021

