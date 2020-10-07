Wednesday sees 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in county, with 19th death

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in her Emergency Management's Facebook post that LeFlore County saw 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday.

The new cases were seven in Pocola, four in Poteau, three in Spiro and one each in Cameron, Howe, Murry Spur and Shady Point.

The active cases as of Wednesday were:

Poteau — 43

Pocola — 14

Heavener — 12

Cameron — 10

Spiro — 10

Bokoshe — 5

Shady Point — 5

Howe — 4

Murry Spur — 4

Panama — 4

Wister —

Fort Coffee — 3

Big Cedar — 2

Monroe — 2

Talihina — 2

Arkoma — 1

Haw Creek — 1

Hodgen — 1

A LeFlore County resident with a Keota address contracted the virus. There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county recorded its 19th death, a Poteau resident, from either the COVID-19 virus itself or other issues stemming from the virus. That makes five total deaths in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring in March.

There have been a total of 80,211 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.