Wednesday sees 22 new COVID-19 cases, 18th death in county

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in a post on the LeFlore County Emergency Management Facebook page that the county saw 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

Wednesday's new cases were eight in Poteau, six in Pocola, two in Howe, and one each in Big Cedar, Cameron, Heavener, Panama, Summerfield and Wister.

The county has now seen 1,195 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with 973 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Wednesday were:

Poteau — 40

Pocola — 17

Heavener — 15

Spiro — 15

Wister — 12

Howe — 11

Summerfield — 7

Panama — 6

Bokoshe — 5

Cameron — 5

Shady Point — 5

Hodgen — 3

Monroe — 3

Big Cedar — 2

Talihina — 2

Arkoma — 1

Fort Coffee — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

The county recorded its 18th death, a Poteau resident, from either the COVID-19 virus itself or other issues stemming from the virus. That makes four total deaths in Poteau, six in Heavener, three in Pocola, a resident each from Panama, Spiro and Talihina, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

There have been a total of 73,100 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.