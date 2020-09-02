Wednesday sees a drop in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 21

LeFlore County saw a drop in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with only 21 after 41 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Wednesday's new cases were seven in Spiro, five in Poteau, two in both Howe and Pocola and one each in Bokoshe, Leflore, Panama, Wister and a resident in far southern LeFlore County with a Smithville address.

The county has now seen 780 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 458 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Wednesday were:

Heavener — 49

Poteau — 40

Spiro — 27

Pocola — 21

Wister — 13

Hodgen — 7

Howe — 6

Bokoshe — 4

Talihina — 4

Cameron — 2

Panama — 2

Shady Point — 2

Leflore — 1

There is also a far southern LeFlore County resident with a Smithville address.

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19, with two in Heavener, one in Poteau, one in Panama, one in Spiro, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler, there have been a total of 50,646 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.