Wednesday's High School Softball Scores

Class 4A District Tournaments

At Howe

Panama 13, Colcord 3

Howe 12, Colcord 0, Colcord eliminated.

Howe 13, Panama 1

Howe 13, Panama 0, Howe advances to regionals, Panama eliminated.

At Pocola

Hulbert 25, Wyandotte 0

Pocola 14, Wyandotte 1, Wyandotte eliminated.

Pocola 24, Hulbert 7

Pocola 15, Hulbert 2, Pocola advances to regionals, Hulbert eliminated.

Class A District Tournaments

At Leflore

Leflore 12, Boswell 0

Battiest def. Stringtown

Stringtown def. Boswell, Boswell eliminated.

Leflore 15, Battiest 3

Battiest def. Stringtown, Stringtown eliminated.

Leflore 17, Battiest 13, Leflore advances to rergionals, Battiest eliminated.

At Red Oak

Red Oak 16, Braggs 0

Webbers Falls def. Indianola

Indianola def. Braggs, Braggs eliminated.

Red Oak 22, Webbers Falls 14

Webbers Falls def. Indianola, Indianola eliminated.

Red Oak 18, Webbers Falls 6, Red Oak advances to regionals, Webbers Falls eliminated.

