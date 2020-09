Two LeFlore County football teams were victorious in Week 1, Spiro and Panama. Below are all of the results.

Thursday

Panama 27, Sallisaw Central 6

Friday

Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 34, Poteau 28

Spiro 34, Hartshorne 13

Hackett (Ark.) 68, Pocola 42

Antlers 50, Talihina 0

Midway 50, Arkoma 6

Strother 40, Keota 32