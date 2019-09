Five games kicked off in the area with Poteau resting on its bye week. Below are the Week 3 scores:

Spiro 39, Heavener 0

Midway 50, Arkoma 0

Hackett 34, Panama 27

Canadian 20, Keota 8

Gore 64, Pocola 28

Team records:

Poteau 2-1

Spiro 3-0

Arkoma 2-1

Keota 2-1

Panama 2-1

Pocola 0-3

Heavener 0-3