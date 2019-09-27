Week 4 football scores
Tom Firme
Friday, September 27, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Below are scores for area teams for Week 4:
Poteau 43, Sallisaw 7
Panama 22, Westville 14
Vian 40, Spiro 14
Canadian 56, Arkoma 6
Gore 37, Talihina 6
Holland Hall 51, Pocola 0
Eufaula 49, Heavener 14
Keota 68, Depew 20
Records for area teams:
Poteau 3-1, 1-0 District 4A-4
Panama 3-1, 1-0 District 2A-5
Spiro 3-1, 0-1 District 2A-5
Pocola 0-4, 0-1 District 2A-5
Heavener 0-4, 0-1 District 2A-6
Talihina 0-3, 0-1 District A-8
Keota 3-1
Arkoma 2-2
