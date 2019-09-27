Week 4 football scores

Below are scores for area teams for Week 4:

Poteau 43, Sallisaw 7

Panama 22, Westville 14

Vian 40, Spiro 14

Canadian 56, Arkoma 6

Gore 37, Talihina 6

Holland Hall 51, Pocola 0

Eufaula 49, Heavener 14

Keota 68, Depew 20

Records for area teams:

Poteau 3-1, 1-0 District 4A-4

Panama 3-1, 1-0 District 2A-5

Spiro 3-1, 0-1 District 2A-5

Pocola 0-4, 0-1 District 2A-5

Heavener 0-4, 0-1 District 2A-6

Talihina 0-3, 0-1 District A-8

Keota 3-1

Arkoma 2-2