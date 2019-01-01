Week 5 football scores

Poteau won its fourth straight game, entering the midpoint of the season with a strong record. The Pirates were among three area teams that won on Friday. Below are the Week 5 scores.

Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7

Spiro 54, Westville 8

Keota 30, Wetumka 24

Watts 68, Arkoma 18

Sequoyah Tahlequah 43, Pocola 6

Atoka 57, Heavener 26

Porter 34, Talihina 18

Vian 45, Panama 6

Records

Poteau 4-1, 2-0 District 4A-4

Keota 4-1

Spiro 4-1, 1-1 District 2A-5

Panama 3-2, 1-1 District 2A-5

Pocola 0-5, 0-2 District 2A-5

Talihina 0-4, 0-2 District A-8

Arkoma 2-3

Heavener 0-5, 0-2 District 2A-6