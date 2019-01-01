Week 5 football scores
Poteau won its fourth straight game, entering the midpoint of the season with a strong record. The Pirates were among three area teams that won on Friday. Below are the Week 5 scores.
Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7
Spiro 54, Westville 8
Keota 30, Wetumka 24
Watts 68, Arkoma 18
Sequoyah Tahlequah 43, Pocola 6
Atoka 57, Heavener 26
Porter 34, Talihina 18
Vian 45, Panama 6
Records
Poteau 4-1, 2-0 District 4A-4
Keota 4-1
Spiro 4-1, 1-1 District 2A-5
Panama 3-2, 1-1 District 2A-5
Pocola 0-5, 0-2 District 2A-5
Talihina 0-4, 0-2 District A-8
Arkoma 2-3
Heavener 0-5, 0-2 District 2A-6
