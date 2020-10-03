Week 5 LeFlore County football scores

Poteau won its third straight game to make it to 3-2. Panama snapped its losing streak during Heavener's homecoming night. Below are the LeFlore County football scores.

Poteau 28, McLain Science and Tech 18

Panama 29, Heavener 8

Keys 59, Pocola 8

Arkoma 55, Weleetka 52

Cascia Hall 34, Spiro 20

Destiny Christian 52, Keota 50

Records:

Poteau 3-2

Panama 2-3

Heavener 1-4

Pocola 1-4

Arkoma 5-1

Spiro 3-1

Keota 2-3

Talihina 0-2