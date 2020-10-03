Week 5 LeFlore County football scores
By:
Tom Firme
Saturday, October 3, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Poteau won its third straight game to make it to 3-2. Panama snapped its losing streak during Heavener's homecoming night. Below are the LeFlore County football scores.
Poteau 28, McLain Science and Tech 18
Panama 29, Heavener 8
Keys 59, Pocola 8
Arkoma 55, Weleetka 52
Cascia Hall 34, Spiro 20
Destiny Christian 52, Keota 50
Records:
Poteau 3-2
Panama 2-3
Heavener 1-4
Pocola 1-4
Arkoma 5-1
Spiro 3-1
Keota 2-3
Talihina 0-2
