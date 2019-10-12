Week 6 football scores

The Poteau Pirates football team earned a big win on homecoming night, beating Tulsa Central. Check the scores here for that and other area games.

Poteau 50, Tulsa Central 8

Pocola 28, Panama 7

Valliant 20, Heavener 12

Keota 54, Gans 8

Spiro 44, Keys 14

Arkoma 40, Porum 8

Hulbert 53, Talihina 20

Records

Poteau 5-1, 3-0 District 4A-4

Pocola 1-5, 1-2 District 2A-5

Panama 3-3, 1-2 District 2A-5

Heavener 0-6, 0-3 District 2A-6

Spiro 5-1, 2-1 District 2A-5

Arkoma 3-3, 1-0 District B-6

Keota 5-1, 1-0 District B-6

Talihina 0-5, 0-3 District A-8