Week 6 football scores
By:
Tom Firme
Saturday, October 12, 2019
POTEAU, OK
The Poteau Pirates football team earned a big win on homecoming night, beating Tulsa Central. Check the scores here for that and other area games.
Poteau 50, Tulsa Central 8
Pocola 28, Panama 7
Valliant 20, Heavener 12
Keota 54, Gans 8
Spiro 44, Keys 14
Arkoma 40, Porum 8
Hulbert 53, Talihina 20
Records
Poteau 5-1, 3-0 District 4A-4
Pocola 1-5, 1-2 District 2A-5
Panama 3-3, 1-2 District 2A-5
Heavener 0-6, 0-3 District 2A-6
Spiro 5-1, 2-1 District 2A-5
Arkoma 3-3, 1-0 District B-6
Keota 5-1, 1-0 District B-6
Talihina 0-5, 0-3 District A-8
