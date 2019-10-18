Week 7 football scores
Tom Firme
Friday, October 18, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Poteau football extended its winning streak to six games. Check that and the rest of the Week 7 area football scores below.
Poteau 58, Stilwell 7
Heavener 38, Antlers 10
Keota 48, Porum 0
Spiro 48, Panama 0
Dewar 49, Arkoma 0
Sallisaw Central 65, Talihina 32
Keys 63, Pocola 14
Records
Poteau 6-1, 4-0 District 4A-4
Keota 6-1, 2-0 District B-6
Spiro 6-1, 3-1 District 2A-5
Panama 3-4, 1-3 District 2A-5
Arkoma 3-4, 1-1 District B-6
Heavener 1-6, 1-3 District 2A-6
Pocola 1-6, 1-3 District 2A-5
Talihina 0-6, 0-4 District A-8
