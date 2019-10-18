Week 7 football scores

Poteau football extended its winning streak to six games. Check that and the rest of the Week 7 area football scores below.

Poteau 58, Stilwell 7

Heavener 38, Antlers 10

Keota 48, Porum 0

Spiro 48, Panama 0

Dewar 49, Arkoma 0

Sallisaw Central 65, Talihina 32

Keys 63, Pocola 14

Records

Poteau 6-1, 4-0 District 4A-4

Keota 6-1, 2-0 District B-6

Spiro 6-1, 3-1 District 2A-5

Panama 3-4, 1-3 District 2A-5

Arkoma 3-4, 1-1 District B-6

Heavener 1-6, 1-3 District 2A-6

Pocola 1-6, 1-3 District 2A-5

Talihina 0-6, 0-4 District A-8