Week 9 football scores
By:
Tom Firme
Saturday, November 2, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Poteau football clinched its district title with a huge win against Muldrow on senior night. Below are all of the Week 9 scores.
Poteau 66, Muldrow 7
Wilburton 14, Heavener 6 (overtime)
Arkoma 48, Cave Springs 0
Vian 70, Pocola 0
Sequoyah Tahlequah 13, Panama 0
Holland Hall 43, Spiro 6
Stigler JV 38, Talihina 24
Records
Poteau 8-1, 6-0 District 4A-4
Spiro 7-2, 4-2 District 2A-5
Arkoma 4-5, 2-2 District B-6
Keota 7-2, 3-1 District B-6
Talihina 0-8, 0-5 District A-8
Panama 3-6, 1-5 District 2A-5
Heavener 1-8, 1-5 District 2A-6
Pocola 1-8, 1-5 District 2A-5
Category: