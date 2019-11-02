Week 9 football scores

Poteau football clinched its district title with a huge win against Muldrow on senior night. Below are all of the Week 9 scores.

Poteau 66, Muldrow 7

Wilburton 14, Heavener 6 (overtime)

Arkoma 48, Cave Springs 0

Vian 70, Pocola 0

Sequoyah Tahlequah 13, Panama 0

Holland Hall 43, Spiro 6

Stigler JV 38, Talihina 24

Records

Poteau 8-1, 6-0 District 4A-4

Spiro 7-2, 4-2 District 2A-5

Arkoma 4-5, 2-2 District B-6

Keota 7-2, 3-1 District B-6

Talihina 0-8, 0-5 District A-8

Panama 3-6, 1-5 District 2A-5

Heavener 1-8, 1-5 District 2A-6

Pocola 1-8, 1-5 District 2A-5