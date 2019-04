Wister Baseball Festival Schedule

Today

Heavener vs. Talihina,2 p.m.

Leflore vs. Heavener, 4 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Leflore, 6 p.m.

Wister vs. Whitesboro JV, 8 p.m.

Friday

Whitesboro vs. Talihina, 2 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Wister, 4 p.m.

Wister vs. Leflore, 6 p.m.