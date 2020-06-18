Weekly initial jobless claims significantly decrease; $231 million in claims paid out this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) continues to process record claims to provide unemployment compensation to support unemployed workers and their communities. The OESC has processed approximately 77,000 claims and 237,000 weeks for a total of $231 million of unemployment payouts (UI, PUA, FPUC, PEUC) for the week of June 10-17. The agency processed more UI claims and UI denials, which are necessary to qualify for PUA, Monday and Tuesday of this week than all seven days combined of the previous week.

“We continue to make progress, and I’m proud of the work my staff continues to do to ensure Oklahomans are getting paid,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Interim Executive Director. “I acknowledge there are still people who are having difficulties with the PUA process. We are working night and day to fix these issues and get those eligible claimants their benefits. We are constantly listening to feedback and difficulties from claimants to find solutions that will help them to successfully file their claims.”