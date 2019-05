This Week's High School Baseball Playoff Schedule

Today

Class 2A Regional Tournament at Latta

Panama vs. Latta, 11 a.m.; Warner vs. Hobart, 1 p.m.; Panama-Latta winner vs. Warner-Hobart winner, 3 p.m.; Panama-Latta loser vs. Warner-Hobart loser, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 2A Regional Tournament at Latta

Monday 5 p.m. winner vs. Monday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. winner vs. Monday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 2A Regional Tournament at Latta

If-Game, TBA.

Thursday

Poteau at Class 4A State Tournament, at Edmond Santa Fe High School, TBA.

Panama at Class 2A State Tournament, at TBA, TBA.

Friday

Poteau at Class 4A State Tournament, at Edmond Santa Fe High School, TBA.

Panama at Class 2A State Tournament, at TBA, TBA.

Saturday

Poteau at Class 4A State Tournament, at OKC's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, TBA.

Panama at Class 2A State Tournament, at OKC's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, TBA.

Editor's Note: As soon as the Class 4A State Tournament bracket is been made available, the schedule will be updated with match-ups. If Panama qualifies for the Class 2A State Tournament, this schedule also will be updated with those match-ups.