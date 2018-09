This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Kinta at Cameron, canceled.

Clayton and Shidler at Glencoe, 4 p.m. [Clayton vs. Shidler, 4 p.m.; Clayton vs. Glencoe, 6 p.m.]

Tuesday

Red Oak at Whitesboro, 4 p.m.

Braggs at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.

Battiest at Leflore, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Haileyville, 5:30 p.m.

Cameron at McCurtain, 5 p.m.

Smithville at Boswell, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Howe Wood Bat Tournament, TBA [The bracket will be be posted by Thursday morning].

Clayton at Achille, 6 p.m.

Leflore at Braggs, 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Silo Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Howe Wood Bat Tournament, TBA.

Achille at Clayton, 6 p.m.

McCurtain at Leflore, 2 p.m., tentative.

Red Oak at Silo Tournament, TBA.

Saturday

Howe Wood Bat Tournament, TBA.

McCurtain at Leflore, 2 p.m., tentative.

Clayton at Frontier, TBA.

Red Oak at Silo Tournament, TBA.