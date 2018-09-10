This Week's High School Baseball Schedule
Today
Cameron at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.
Smithville at Leflore, 5:30 p.m.
Soper at Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Battiest at Howe, 4:30 p.m.
McCurtain at Red Oak, 3:30 p.m.
Clayton and Braggs at Kinta, 3 p.m. [Clayton vs. Kinta, 3 p.m.; Clayton vs. Braggs, 5:30 p.m.]
Tuesday
Howe at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.
Whitesboro at Clayton, 5:30 p.m.
Wright City at Red Oak, 5 p.m.
Leflore at Crowder, 4 p.m.
Smithville at Battiest, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Swingin' It in the Valley Tournament, at Buffalo Valley, TBA [The bracket will be uploaded later this week].
Smithville at Rattan Tournament, TBA.
Red Oak at Southeastern Festival in Durant, TBA.
Whitesboro at Ripley Tournament, TBA.
Friday
Swingin' It in the Valley Tournament, at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
Crowder at Howe, 4:30 p.m.
Silo at Red Oak, noon.
Leflore at Tupelo, 3 p.m.
Smithville at Rattan Tournament, TBA.
Whitesboro at Ripley Tournament, TBA.
Saturday
Swingin' It in the Valley Tournament, at Buffalo Valley, TBA.
Byng at Red Oak, noon.
Smithville at Rattan Tournament, TBA.
Whitesboro at Ripley Tournament, TBA.
Category: