This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Cameron at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.

Smithville at Leflore, 5:30 p.m.

Soper at Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Battiest at Howe, 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain at Red Oak, 3:30 p.m.

Clayton and Braggs at Kinta, 3 p.m. [Clayton vs. Kinta, 3 p.m.; Clayton vs. Braggs, 5:30 p.m.]

Tuesday

Howe at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.

Whitesboro at Clayton, 5:30 p.m.

Wright City at Red Oak, 5 p.m.

Leflore at Crowder, 4 p.m.

Smithville at Battiest, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Swingin' It in the Valley Tournament, at Buffalo Valley, TBA [The bracket will be uploaded later this week].

Smithville at Rattan Tournament, TBA.

Red Oak at Southeastern Festival in Durant, TBA.

Whitesboro at Ripley Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Swingin' It in the Valley Tournament, at Buffalo Valley, TBA.

Crowder at Howe, 4:30 p.m.

Silo at Red Oak, noon.

Leflore at Tupelo, 3 p.m.

Smithville at Rattan Tournament, TBA.

Whitesboro at Ripley Tournament, TBA.

Saturday

Swingin' It in the Valley Tournament, at Buffalo Valley, TBA.

Byng at Red Oak, noon.

Smithville at Rattan Tournament, TBA.

Whitesboro at Ripley Tournament, TBA.