This Week's High School Baseball Schedule
Today
Leflore at Cameron, 5 p.m.
Whitesboro at Clayton, 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.
McCurtain at Howe, 4 p.m.
Eagletown at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Leflore at Bokoshe, 5 p.m.
Red Oak at Wister, 4 p.m.
Kinta at Cameron, 4 p.m.
Fort Towson at Clayton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Class B District Tournament
At Red Oak
Kinta and Braggs at Red Oak, TBA.
Thursday
Class A District Tournaments
At Oktaha
Howe vs. Wister, 1 p.m.; Howe-Wister loser vs. Oktaha, 3 p.m.; Howe-Wister winner vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m.
At Tushka
Tushka vs. Haileyville, 1 p.m.; Tushka-Haileyville loser vs. Clayton, 3 p.m.; Tushka-Haileyville winner vs. Clayton, 5 p.m.
At Wright City
Smithville and Haworth at Wright City, TBA.
Class B District Tournaments
At Red Oak
Kinta and Braggs at Red Oak, TBA, if necessary.
At Whitesboro
Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro, 2 p.m.; Buffalo Valley vs. Battiest, 4 p.m.; Battiest vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m.; Title Game, 8 p.m.
At McCurtain
Cameron vs. Leflore, 11 a.m.; Bokoshe vs. McCurtain, 1 p.m.; Cameron-Leflore loser vs. Bokoshe-McCurtain loser, 3 p.m.; Cameron-Leflore winner vs. Bokoshe-McCurtain winner, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class A District Tournaments
At Oktaha
Howe and Wister vs. Oktaha, TBA.
At Tushka
Title game, 3 p.m.; If-game, 5 p.m.
At Wright City
Smithville and Haworth at Wright City, TBA.
Class B District Tournament
At McCurtain
Thursday 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 5 p.m. loser, 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. winner vs. Thursday 5 p.m. winner, 1 p.m.
Saturday
Class A District Tournaments
At Oktaha
If-game, TBA.
At Tushka
If-game, TBA.
At Wright City
If-game, TBA.
Class B District Tournament
At McCurtain
If-game, noon.
Editor's Note: As the complete district tournament schedules of the incomplete ones become complete, they will be updated
Category: