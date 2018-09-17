This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Leflore at Cameron, 5 p.m.

Whitesboro at Clayton, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.

McCurtain at Howe, 4 p.m.

Eagletown at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Leflore at Bokoshe, 5 p.m.

Red Oak at Wister, 4 p.m.

Kinta at Cameron, 4 p.m.

Fort Towson at Clayton, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Class B District Tournament

At Red Oak

Kinta and Braggs at Red Oak, TBA.

Thursday

Class A District Tournaments

At Oktaha

Howe vs. Wister, 1 p.m.; Howe-Wister loser vs. Oktaha, 3 p.m.; Howe-Wister winner vs. Oktaha, 5 p.m.

At Tushka

Tushka vs. Haileyville, 1 p.m.; Tushka-Haileyville loser vs. Clayton, 3 p.m.; Tushka-Haileyville winner vs. Clayton, 5 p.m.

At Wright City

Smithville and Haworth at Wright City, TBA.

Class B District Tournaments

At Red Oak

Kinta and Braggs at Red Oak, TBA, if necessary.

At Whitesboro

Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro, 2 p.m.; Buffalo Valley vs. Battiest, 4 p.m.; Battiest vs. Buffalo Valley, 6 p.m.; Title Game, 8 p.m.

At McCurtain

Cameron vs. Leflore, 11 a.m.; Bokoshe vs. McCurtain, 1 p.m.; Cameron-Leflore loser vs. Bokoshe-McCurtain loser, 3 p.m.; Cameron-Leflore winner vs. Bokoshe-McCurtain winner, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class A District Tournaments

At Oktaha

Howe and Wister vs. Oktaha, TBA.

At Tushka

Title game, 3 p.m.; If-game, 5 p.m.

At Wright City

Smithville and Haworth at Wright City, TBA.

Class B District Tournament

At McCurtain

Thursday 3 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 5 p.m. loser, 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. winner vs. Thursday 5 p.m. winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Class A District Tournaments

At Oktaha

If-game, TBA.

At Tushka

If-game, TBA.

At Wright City

If-game, TBA.

Class B District Tournament

At McCurtain

If-game, noon.

Editor's Note: As the complete district tournament schedules of the incomplete ones become complete, they will be updated