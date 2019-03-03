This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Poteau at Broken Bow, canceled until 4 p.m. Wednesday due to cold weather.

Poteau JV at Vian, DH, canceled due to cold weather, not rescheduled yet.

Arkoma at Keota, canceled due to cold weather, not rescheduled yet.

Bokoshe and Haworth at Smithville, postponed due to cold weather and will not be rescheduled.

Buffalo Valley at McCurtain, DH, canceled until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Talihina at Clayton, canceled due to cold weather, will be rescheduled as a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Howe at Wister, canceled due to weather. not rescheduled yet.

Spiro at Leflore, canceled due to Spiro's boys being at state basketball tournament, not rescheduled yet.

Gans at Cameron, canceled due to weather, has been rescheduled for a doubleheader at noon March 20 at Gans.

Sallisaw-Central at Panama, postponed due to cold weather, may or may not be rescheduled.

Mansfield, Ark., at Pocola, postponed due to cold weather, may or may not be rescheduled.

Tuesday

Broken Bow at Poteau, 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Howe, 4:15 p.m.

Cameron at Bokoshe, 5:30 p.m.

Heavener at McCurtain, 4:30 p.m.

Panama at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Pocola at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Smithville at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Stigler at Talihina, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Poteau at Broken Bow, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Poteau at Wister, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at McCurtain, DH, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley at Cameron, 5:30 p.m. [tentative]

Heavener at Clayton, 4 p.m.

Howe at Pocola, canceled due to Howe girls being at state basketball tournament.

Crowder at Panama, 4:30 p.m.

McAlester at Spiro, canceled due to Spiro's boys being at state basketball tournament.

Gore at Whitesboro, 5 p.m.

Arkoma at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.

Smithville at Haileyville, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Vian at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

McCurtain at Cameron, 4 p.m.

Panama at Wister, 4 p.m.

Pocola at Spiro, 5 p.m. [tentative due to state basketball playoffs]

Arkoma at Gans, 4 p.m.

Bokoshe at Battiest, 6:30 p.m.

Smithville at Soper, 1 p.m.

Whitesboro at Blanchard, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Poteau vs. Tulsa NOAH, at Red Oak, 2:30 p.m.

McCurtain and Liberty at Tulsa Regent Prep, 11 a.m. [McCurtain vs. Tulsa Regent Prep, 11 a.m.; McCurtain vs. Liberty, 1 p.m.]

Spiro at Beggs, noon. [tentative due to state basketball playoffs]