This Week's High School Baseball Schedule
Today
Poteau at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.
Cameron at Spiro, 5 p.m.
Clayton at Heavener, 4 p.m.
Leflore and Savanna at Smithville, 4:30 p.m. [Savanna vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.; Leflore vs. Savanna, 6 p.m.; Leflore vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.]
Vian at Wister, 4:30 p.m.
Arkoma vs. Northwest Arkansas Home School, at Arvest Park in Springdale, Ark., 5 p.m.
Bokoshe at Gans, 4 p.m.
Howe at Braggs, 4:15 p.m.
McCurtain at Stringtown, DH, 4 p.m.
Pocola at Wilburton, 4 p.m.
Talihina at Indianola, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Sallisaw at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.
Poteau JV at Hartshorne, DH, 4:30 p.m.
Keota at Arkoma, 4 p.m.
Howe at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.
Buffalo Valley and Braggs at Clayton, 4 p.m. (Buffalo Valley vs. Clayton, 4 p.m.; Buffalo Valley vs. Braggs, 6 p.m.; Braggs vs. Clayton, 8 p.m.)
Cameron at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.
Heavener and Panama at Talihina, 4 p.m. [Heavener vs. Talihina, 4 p.m.; Heavener vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m.; Panama vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.]
Wister at Spiro, 5 p.m.
Wilburton at Red Oak, 4 p.m.
Smithville at Rattan, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Poteau at McLoud Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).
Poteau JV at Edmond JV Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).
Leflore at Whitesboro, 5 p.m.
Gans at Arkoma, 4 p.m.
McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).
Smithville Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).
Stilwell at Spiro, 4:30 p.m.
Braggs and Indianola at Talihina, 4 p.m. (Braggs vs. Talihina, 4 p.m.; Braggs vs. Indianola, 5:30 p.m.; Indianola vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.)
Panama at Crowder Demon Classic, TBA.
Pocola at Keys [Park Hill], 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Poteau at McLoud Tournament, TBA.
Poteau JV at Edmond JV Tournament, TBA.
Arkoma at Heavener, 4 p.m.
McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, TBA.
Smithville Tournament, TBA.
Panama at Crowder Demon Classic, TBA.
Pocola at Roland, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Poteau at McLoud Tournament, TBA.
Poteau JV at Edmond JV Tournament, TBA.
McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, TBA.
Smithville Tournament, TBA.
Panama at Crowder Demon Classic, TBA.
