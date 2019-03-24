This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Poteau at Sallisaw, 4:30 p.m.

Cameron at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Clayton at Heavener, 4 p.m.

Leflore and Savanna at Smithville, 4:30 p.m. [Savanna vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.; Leflore vs. Savanna, 6 p.m.; Leflore vs. Smithville, 7:30 p.m.]

Vian at Wister, 4:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Northwest Arkansas Home School, at Arvest Park in Springdale, Ark., 5 p.m.

Bokoshe at Gans, 4 p.m.

Howe at Braggs, 4:15 p.m.

McCurtain at Stringtown, DH, 4 p.m.

Pocola at Wilburton, 4 p.m.

Talihina at Indianola, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Sallisaw at Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Poteau JV at Hartshorne, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Keota at Arkoma, 4 p.m.

Howe at Bokoshe, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Valley and Braggs at Clayton, 4 p.m. (Buffalo Valley vs. Clayton, 4 p.m.; Buffalo Valley vs. Braggs, 6 p.m.; Braggs vs. Clayton, 8 p.m.)

Cameron at Pocola, 5:30 p.m.

Heavener and Panama at Talihina, 4 p.m. [Heavener vs. Talihina, 4 p.m.; Heavener vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m.; Panama vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.]

Wister at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Wilburton at Red Oak, 4 p.m.

Smithville at Rattan, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Poteau at McLoud Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).

Poteau JV at Edmond JV Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).

Leflore at Whitesboro, 5 p.m.

Gans at Arkoma, 4 p.m.

McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).

Smithville Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week).

Stilwell at Spiro, 4:30 p.m.

Braggs and Indianola at Talihina, 4 p.m. (Braggs vs. Talihina, 4 p.m.; Braggs vs. Indianola, 5:30 p.m.; Indianola vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.)

Panama at Crowder Demon Classic, TBA.

Pocola at Keys [Park Hill], 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Poteau at McLoud Tournament, TBA.

Poteau JV at Edmond JV Tournament, TBA.

Arkoma at Heavener, 4 p.m.

McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, TBA.

Smithville Tournament, TBA.

Panama at Crowder Demon Classic, TBA.

Pocola at Roland, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Poteau at McLoud Tournament, TBA.

Poteau JV at Edmond JV Tournament, TBA.

McCurtain Wood Bat Tournament, TBA.

Smithville Tournament, TBA.

Panama at Crowder Demon Classic, TBA.