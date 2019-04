This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Poteau at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Clayton at McCurtain, 4 p.m.

Heavener at Howe, 4:15 p.m.

Wister at Pocola, 4 p.m.

Panama at Vian, 4 p.m.

Red Oak at Byng, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Hilldale, 5 p.m.

Hartshorne at Poteau JV, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Stigler at Heavener, 4:30 p.m.

Wilburton at Talihina, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Regular Season

Poteau at Silo, 3:30 p.m.

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournaments

Heavener at Pocola, DH, 1 p.m.

Eufaula at Spiro, DH, 5 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournaments

Talihina at Panama, DH, 1 p.m.

Sallisaw-Central at Howe, DH, 1 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournaments

Clayton and Wister at TBA, TBA.

Class B Regional Touraments

Cameron, Leflore, McCurtain, Red Oak and Whitesboro at TBA, TBA.

Friday

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournaments

Heavener at Pocola, TBA (if necessary).

Eufaula at Spiro, 5 p.m. (if necessary).

Class 2A District Tournaments

Talihina at Panama, TBA (if necessary).

Sallisaw-Central at Howe, 1 p.m. (if necessary).

Class A Regional Tournaments

Clayton and Wister at TBA, TBA.

Class B Regional Touraments

Cameron, Leflore, McCurtain, Red Oak and Whitesboro at TBA, TBA.

Saturday

Regular Season

Spiro at McAlester, 5 p.m.

Playoffs

Class A Regional Tournaments

Clayton and Wister at TBA, TBA.

Class B Regional Touraments

Cameron, Leflore, McCurtain, Red Oak and Whitesboro at TBA, TBA.

Editor's Note: Once complete Class A and B baseball regional tournament match-ups are set, that part of this week's schedule will be updated.