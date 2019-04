This Week's High School Baseball Schedule

Today

Poteau at MWC Carl Albert, canceled due to threatening weather possibilities.

Spiro at Preston, noon.

Thursday

Playoffs

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau

Cleveland vs. Poteau, 11 a.m.; Stilwell vs. Tulsa Metro Christian, 1 p.m.; Cleveland-Poteau winner vs. Stilwell-Tulsa Metro Christian winner, 3 p.m.; Cleveland-Poteau loser vs. Stilwell-Tulsa Metro Christian loser, 5 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Atoka

Valliant vs. Atoka, 11 a.m.; Pocola vs. Spiro, 1 p.m.; Valliant-Atoka winner vs. Pocola-Spiro winner, 3 p.m.; Valliant-Atoka loser vs. Pocola-Spiro loser, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Calera

Howe vs. Calera, 11 a.m.; Apache vs. Hartshorne, 1 p.m.; Howe-Calera winner vs. Apache-Hartshorne winner, 3 p.m.; Howe-Calera loser vs. Apache-Hartshorne loser, 5 p.m.

At Latta

Panama vs. Latta, 11 a.m.; Hobart vs. Warner, 1 p.m.; Panama-Latta winner vs. Hobart-Warner winner, 3 p.m.; Panama-Latta loser vs. Hobart-Warner loser, 5 p.m.

Class B State Tournament at Shawnee High School's Ed Skelton Field

Red Oak vs. Leedey, 11 a.m.; Asher vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton, 1:30 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Drummond, 4 p.m.; Lookeba-Sickles vs. Roff, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Atoka

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Calera

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

At Latta

Thursday 5 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. loser, 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. winner vs. Thursday 3 p.m. winner, 6 p.m.

Class B State Tournament at Shawnee's Ed Skelton Field

Lookeba-Sickles/Roff winner vs. Asher/Fort Cobb-Broxton winner, 3:30 p.m.

Red Oak-Leedey winner vs. Whitesboro-Drummond winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Regional Tournament at Poteau

If-game, 1 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament at Atoka

If-game, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Calera

If-game, 1 p.m.

At Latta

If-game, 1 p.m.

Class B State Tournament at Oklahoma City's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

State Championship, 2:30 p.m.