This Week's High School Basketball Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Stilwell

Poteau girls vs. Stilwell, 1:30 p.m.

Poteau boys vs. Vinita, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Heavener

Heavener girls vs. Salina, 1:30 p.m.

Pocola boys vs. Salina, 3 p.m.

Pocola girls vs. Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Heavener boys vs. Kansas, 8 p.m.

At Henryetta

Spiro girls vs. Henryetta, 1:30 p.m.

Spiro boys vs. Sulphur, 8 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Tulsa Regent Prep High School

Panama girls vs. Tulsa Regent Prep, 1:30 p.m.

Panama boys vs. Hulbert, 3 p.m.

Howe girls vs. Hulbert, 6:30 p.m.

Howe boys vs. Tulsa Regent Prep, 8 p.m.

At Allen

Talihina boys vs. Caddo, 3 p.m.

Talihina girls vs. Allen, 6:30 p.m.

Class A Area Tournament

At Byng

Smithville girls vs. Crowder, 1:30 p.m.

Smithville boys vs. Asher, 3 p.m.

Class B Area Tournaments

At Wilburton

Leflore girls vs. Battiest, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley vs. Stringtown, 3 p.m.

Kinta girls vs. Paden, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak boys vs. Moyers, 8 p.m.

At Stillwater

McCurtain girls vs. Covington-Douglas, 6:30 p.m.

McCurtain boys vs. Burlington, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Catoosa

Poteau-Stilwell girls winner vs. Tulsa Holland Hall-Grove loser, 1:30 p.m.

Poteau-Vinita boys winner vs. Tulsa Holland Hall-Miami loser, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Roland

Heavener-Salina girls winner vs. Roland-Valliant loser, 1:30 p.m.

Pocola-Salina boys winner vs. Roland-Idabel loser, 3 p.m.

Pocola-Kansas girls loser vs. Dove Science-Idabel winner, 6:30 p.m.

Heavener-Kansas boys loser vs. Dove Science-Idabel winner, 8 p.m.

At Henryetta

Spiro-Henryetta girls winner vs. Tishomingo-Tulsa Cascia Hall loser, 1:30 p.m.

Spiro-Sulphur boys loser vs. Tishomingo-Tulsa Cascia Hall winner, 8 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Warner

Panama-Tulsa Regent Prep girls winner vs. Sallisaw-Central/Okemah loser, 1:30 p.m.

Panama-Hulbert boys winner vs. Warner-Okemah loser, 3 p.m.

Howe-Hulbert girls loser vs. Warner-Wewoka winner, 6:30 p.m.

Howe-Tulsa Regent Prep loser vs. Sallisaw-Central/Wewoka winner, 8 p.m.

At Hartshorne

Talihina-Allen girls loser vs. Rattan-Calera winner, 1:30 p.m.

Talihina-Caddo boys winner vs. Rattan-Rock Creek loser, 8 p.m.

Class A Area Tournament

At Ada High School

Smithville-Crowder girls winner vs. Empire-Kiowa winner, 1:30 p.m.

Smithville-Asher boys winner vs. Canute-Kiowa winner, 3 p.m.

Clayton girls vs. Canute, 6:30 p.m. [winner to state]

Whitesboro boys vs. Wright City, 8 p.m. [winner to state]

Class B Area Tournaments

At Wilburton

Leflore-Battiest girls winner vs. Kinta-Paden winner, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley-Stringtown winner vs. Red Oak/Moyers winner, 3 p.m.

Red Oak girls vs. Webbers Falls, 6:30 p.m. [winner to state]

Kinta boys vs. Paden, 8 p.m. [winner to state]

At Stillwater

McCurtain/Covington-Douglas girls winner vs. Burlington-New Lima winner, 1:30 p.m.

McCurtain-Burlington boys winner vs. Covington-Douglas/Braggs winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Regional Tournament

At Catoosa

Poteau teams in consolation finals, 1:30 and/or 3 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournaments

At Roland

Consolation Finals, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Pocola-Kansas girls winner vs. Roland-Valliant winner, 6:30 p.m.

Heavener-Kansas boys winner vs. Roland-Idabel winner, 8 p.m.

At Henryetta

Spiro girls in consolation finals, 1:30 p.m.

Spiro boys in consolation finals, 3 p.m.

Spiro-Sulphur boys winner vs. Marietta-Hugo winner, 8 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Warner

Panama and/or Howe in consolation finals, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Howe-Hulbert girls winner vs. Sallisaw-Central/Okemah winner, 6:30 p.m.

Howe-Tulsa Regent Prep winner vs. Warner-Okemah winner, 8 p.m.

At Hartshorne

Talihina in consolation finals, 1:30 and/or 3 p.m.

Talihina-Allen girls winner vs. Hartshorne-Rock Creek winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class A Area Tournament

At Ada High School

Consolation finals, 6:30 and 8 p.m. [winners to state]

Class B Area Tournaments

At Wilburton

Consolation finals, 6:30 and 8 p.m. [winners to state]

At Stillwater

McCurtain in consolation finals, 6:30 and 8 p.m. [winners to state]