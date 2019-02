This Week's High School Basketball Playoff Schedule

Thursday

Class A State Tournament

Boys

At Mustang

Okarche vs. Kiowa, 2 p.m.

Cyril vs. Frontier, 3:30 p.m.

Whitesboro vs. Glencoe, 7 p.m.

Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Garber, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

At Southern Nazarene University in Bethany

Canute vs. Hydro-Eakly, 2 p.m.

Seiling vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Tipton vs. Frontier, 7 p.m.

Smithville vs. Cyril, 8:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

Boys

At Yukon

Calumet vs. Leedey, 2 p.m.

Paden vs. Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Kinta vs. Braggs, 7 p.m.

Big Pasture vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Hammon vs. Webbers Falls, 2 p.m.

Burlington vs. Boise City, 3:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Lomega, 7 p.m.

Duke vs. Varnum, 8:30 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Okemah

Pocola girls vs. Tulsa Cascia Hall, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Checotah

Howe boys vs. Rejoice Christian, 3 p.m.

At Shawnee

Talihina boys vs. Canadian, 3 p.m.

Friday

Class A State Tournament

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Boys

Okarche-Kiowa winner vs. Cyril-Frontier winner, noon.

Whitesboro-Glencoe winner vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton/Garber winner, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

Canute-Hydro/Eakly winner vs. Tipton-Frontier winner, 4:30 p.m.

Smithville-Cyril winner vs. Seiling-Oklahoma Christian Academy winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Boys

Calumet-Leedey winner vs. Paden-Duke winner, 10:30 a.m.

Kinta-Braggs winner vs. Big Pasture/Lookeba-Sickles winner, 9 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Okemah

Pocola-Tulsa Cascia Hall girls winner vs. Hugo-Kansas winner, 1:30 p.m.

Spiro boys vs. Roland, 8 p.m., winner to state.

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Checotah

Howe-Rejoice Christian winner vs. Ketchum-Tulsa Regent Prep winner, 3 p.m.

Howe girls vs. Chouteau-Mazie, 6:30 p.m., winner to state.

At Shawnee

Talihina-Canadian boys winner vs. Wilburton-Allen winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Class A State Tournament

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Boys

Whitesboro in State Finals, 1:45 p.m.

Girls

Smithville in State Finals, 5:30 p.m.

Class B State Tournament

At State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City

Girls

Red Oak in State Finals, noon.

Boys

Kinta in State Finals, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A Regional Tournament

At Okemah

Pocola girls in consolation finals, 6:30 p.m., winner to state.

Spiro-Roland boys loser in consolation finals, 8 p.m., winner to state

Class 2A Regional Tournaments

At Checotah

Howe boys in consolation finals, 6:30 p.m., winner to state.

Howe/Choteau-Mazie girls loser in consolation finals, 8 p.m., winner to state.

At Shawnee

Talihina boys in consolation finals, 8 p.m., winner to state.