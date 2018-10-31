This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Thursday

Red Oak at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Braggs at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Crowder at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Clayton at Wapanucka, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Buffalo Valley at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Howe at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Cameron at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Soper at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Rattan at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.