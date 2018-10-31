This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

READY FOR ANOTHER STATE RUN — Howe senior guard Jalei Oglesby, left, dribbles the ball downcourt against a Kiefer player in last March’s Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinal game at Oklahoma City’s State Fair Arena. The Lady Lions are hoping for their fourth straight state trip this season. Photo by Holly Cooper
Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Thursday
Red Oak at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Braggs at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Crowder at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Clayton at Wapanucka, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Buffalo Valley at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Soper at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Rattan at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

