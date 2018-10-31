This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Thursday
Red Oak at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Braggs at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Crowder at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Clayton at Wapanucka, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Buffalo Valley at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Soper at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Rattan at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
