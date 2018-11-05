This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Monday, November 5, 2018
Tonight
Red Oak at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Wister at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Moyers at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wright City at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Buffalo Valley at Battiest, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Clayton at Boswell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Bennington, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Leflore at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kiowa at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
