This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Tonight
Panama at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Red Oak at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Stigler at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Roland at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Arkoma at Gore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Haileyville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Clayton at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Spiro at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cave Springs at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panola at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cameron at Gans, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore JV Festival, TBA.
Friday
Talihina at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Okay at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Oktaha at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Checotah at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Gore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Webbers Falls, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Hackett, Ark., 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore JV Festival, TBA.
Saturday
Panama at Haworth, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
