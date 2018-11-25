This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Tonight

Panama at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Red Oak at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Whitesboro at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

McCurtain at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Stigler at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Roland at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Quinton at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Arkoma at Gore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Kinta at Panola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore at Haileyville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Clayton at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Spiro at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Cave Springs at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Panola at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Cameron at Gans, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore JV Festival, TBA.

Friday

Talihina at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Smithville at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Okay at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Oktaha at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Checotah at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Keota at Gore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

McCurtain at Webbers Falls, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wister at Hackett, Ark., 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore JV Festival, TBA.

Saturday

Panama at Haworth, 6:30 and 8 p.m.