This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Editor's Note: Most of the weeklong tournament brackets were posted Sunday morning for view. The three-day tournaments that start Thursday will have their brackets posted Thursday morning on our website.

Today

Leflore Tournament, TBA.

Clayton at Pick and Shovel Classic, at Hartshorne, TBA.

Panama and Whitesboro girls at Porum Tournament, TBA.

Wister at Bravado Wireless Invitational, at Wilburton's Eastern Oklahoma State College, girls vs. Braggs, 4 p.m.; boys vs. Wright City, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Spiro at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Howe at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore Tournament, TBA.

Stuart at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Savanna at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Clayton at Pick and Shovel Classic, at Hartshorne, TBA.

McCurtain and Wister at Bravado Wireless Invitational, at Wilburton's Eastern Oklahoma State College, TBA.

Panama and Whitesboro girls at Porum Tournament, TBA.

Talihina at Antlers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Poteau at Checotah, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore Tournament, TBA.

Stigler at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Buffalo Valley, Howe boys, Pocola boys and Red Oak at Quinton Tournament, TBA.

Clayton at Pick and Shovel Classic, at Hartshorne, TBA.

Howe girls at Taco Bell Tournament of Champions, at Fort Smith, Ark., TBA.

McCurtain and Wister at Bravado Wireless Invitational, at Wilburton's Eastern Oklahoma State College, TBA.

Panama and Whitesboro girls at Porum Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Heavener at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley, Howe boys, Pocola boys and Red Oak at Quinton Tournament, TBA.

Clayton at Pick and Shovel Classic, at Hartshorne, TBA.

Howe girls at Taco Bell Tournament of Champions, at Fort Smith, Ark., TBA.

McCurtain and Wister at Bravado Wireless Invitational, at Wilburton's Eastern Oklahoma State College, TBA.

Panama and Whitesboro girls at Porum Tournament, TBA.

Spiro at Sallisaw, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Leflore Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley, Howe boys, Pocola boys and Red Oak at Quinton Tournament, TBA.

Clayton at Pick and Shovel Classic, at Hartshorne, TBA.

Howe girls at Taco Bell Tournament of Champions, at Fort Smith, Ark., TBA.

Panama and Whitesboro girls at Porum Tournament, TBA.

Talihina at Vian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.