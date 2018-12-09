This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Today

Keota at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wister at Cameron, at CASC, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

McCurtain at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Spiro at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Okay at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Heavener at First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center: girls vs. Wright City, 4 p.m.; boys vs. Caddo, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Stilwell at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Wister at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Mountainburg, Ark., at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Kinta vs. Colagate, at First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center, 6:40 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Smithville at Eagletown, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Poteau, Red Oak and Spiro at Wilburton Tournament, TBA [Brackets will be on our website by Thursday morning].

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament, at Talihina, TBA [Brackets will be on our website by Thursday morning].

Cameron at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Leflore at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Whitesboro at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Hackett, Ark., at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe and McCurtain at Indianola Invitational Tournament, TBA [Brackets will be on our website by Thursday morning].

Buffalo Valley at Wapanucka Tournament, TBA [Brackets will be on our website by Thursday morning].

Friday

Poteau, Red Oak and Spiro at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.

Crowder at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Bokoshe and McCurtain at Indianola Invitational Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley at Wapanucka Tournament, TBA.

Heavener and Kinta at First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center, TBA.

Howe at Quinton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Poteau, Red Oak and Spiro at Wilburton Tournament, TBA.

Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament, at Talihina, TBA.

Bokoshe and McCurtain at Indianola Invitational Tournament, TBA.

Buffalo Valley at Wapanucka Tournament, TBA.

Heavener and Kinta at First National Bank Classic at McAlester's SE Expo Center, TBA.