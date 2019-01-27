This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

HERE YOU GO! — Poteau's Jagger Dill, center, makes a pass to teammate Jaxon Culwell, left, while being guarded by Talihina's Austin Fenton, left center, as Talihina's Kyler Baugh, near right, and Nick McLemore watch during the championship semifinals of the 87th LeFlore County Tournament on Friday night at the Spiro Multipurpose Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Sunday, January 27, 2019

Tonight
Buffalo Valley at Moyers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Muldrow at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Cameron, at CASC, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Clayton at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
'Wister at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Haileyville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Porum at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Sallisaw at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Gans, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Battiest, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Cameron at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Eagletown at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Haworth at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Poteau at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Gans at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panola at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cave Springs at Cameron, at CASC, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Stringtown at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Gore at McCurtain, Coaches vs. Cancer Game, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Braggs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Okay, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Talihina at Vian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

