This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Tonight
Buffalo Valley at Moyers, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Muldrow at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Cameron, at CASC, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Clayton at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
'Wister at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Whitesboro at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Haileyville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Porum at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Panama, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Sallisaw at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
McCurtain at Gans, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Battiest, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Cameron at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Keota, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Eagletown at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Haworth at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Poteau at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Smithville at Buffalo Valley, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Red Oak at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Pocola at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Gans at Arkoma, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panola at Bokoshe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Cave Springs at Cameron, at CASC, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Stringtown at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Gore at McCurtain, Coaches vs. Cancer Game, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Braggs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Okay, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Saturday
Talihina at Vian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
