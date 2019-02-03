This Week's High School Basketball Schedule
Tonight
Buffalo Valley at Cameron, at CASC, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wright City at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Braggs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Warner, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Weleetka, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Quinton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Sallisaw at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Rattan at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Muldrow at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Indianola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Talihina at Vian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Regular Season
Poteau at Roland, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Harrtshorne at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Broken Bow, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Spiro at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
Arkoma vs. Cameron, at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota vs. Bowlegs, at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Achille vs. Fort Towson, at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
Bokoshe vs. Moyers, at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Midway vs. Oaks, at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Boswell girls vs. Butner, at Red Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Boswell boys at Red Oak, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Regular Season
Talihina at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
Arkoma-Cameron winners at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota-Bowlegs winners at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Achille-Fort Towson winners vs. Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Class B District Tourmaments
Bokoshe-Moyers winners at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Boswell-Butner girls winner at Red Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Boswell-Red Oak boys winner vs. Butner, at Red Oak, 8 p.m.
Midway-Oaks winners at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Category: