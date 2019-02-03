This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

BAKER-BALL — Poteau's Hannah Baker, right, tries to drive past a Muldrow defender, left, as local referee Ronnie Burgess watches during Tuesday night's NOAA Conference game at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tonight
Buffalo Valley at Cameron, at CASC, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Leflore at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wright City at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Braggs, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at Warner, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Kinta at Weleetka, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Quinton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Sallisaw at Poteau, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Wister at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Quinton at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Rattan at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Muldrow at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Bokoshe at Indianola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Thursday
Talihina at Vian, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Friday
Regular Season
Poteau at Roland, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Panama at Wister, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Harrtshorne at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Heavener at Stigler, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Howe at Broken Bow, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Spiro at Stilwell, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Talihina at Wilburton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
Arkoma vs. Cameron, at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota vs. Bowlegs, at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Achille vs. Fort Towson, at Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Class B District Tournaments
Bokoshe vs. Moyers, at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Midway vs. Oaks, at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Boswell girls vs. Butner, at Red Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Boswell boys at Red Oak, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Regular Season
Talihina at Hartshorne, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Playoffs
Class A District Tournaments
Arkoma-Cameron winners at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Keota-Bowlegs winners at Clayton, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Achille-Fort Towson winners vs. Smithville, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Class B District Tourmaments
Bokoshe-Moyers winners at Leflore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Buffalo Valley at Kinta, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Boswell-Butner girls winner at Red Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Boswell-Red Oak boys winner vs. Butner, at Red Oak, 8 p.m.
Midway-Oaks winners at McCurtain, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

