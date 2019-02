This Week's High School Basketball Schedule

Tonight

Poteau at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Pocola at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Broken Bow at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Pocola at Heavener, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Muldrow at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Hartshorne at Talihina, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Playoffs

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Whitesboro's Steve Linker Gymnasium

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Arkoma vs. Keota, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Clayton at Whitesboro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Achille

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Smithville girls vs. Empire, 6:30 p.m.

Smithville boys vs. Stuart, 8 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Red Oak

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Boswell girls vs. Milburn, 1:30 p.m.

Boswell boys vs. Coleman, 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Sasakwa at Red Oak, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Moss High School

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Leflore vs. Paden, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Panama

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Buffalo Valley girls vs. Victory Life Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo Valley boys vs. Eagletown, 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Kinta vs. Battiest, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Okmulgee

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

McCurtain vs. Copan, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A District Tournament

Poteau at Broken Bow, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Class 3A District Tournament

Okmulgee at Spiro, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Howe

Panama vs. Gore, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Talihina

Quinton girls at Talihina, 6:30 p.m.

Quinton boys vs. Silo, 8 p.m.

At Warner

Wister girls at Warner, 6:30 p.m.

Wister boys vs. Sallisaw-Central, 8 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Indianola

Losers-Bracket Semifinals

Whitesboro-Clayton girls loser vs. Maud-Asher winner, 1:30 p.m.

Whitesboro-Clayton boys loser vs. Maud-Indianola winner, 3 p.m.

Arkoma-Keota girls winner vs. Kiowa-Crowder loser, 6:30 p.m.

Arkoma-Keota boys winner vs. Kiowa-Asher loser, 8 p.m.

At Alex

Losers-Bracket Semifinals

Smithville-Empire girls loser vs. Alex-Soper winner, 1:30 p.m.

Smithville-Stuart boys loser vs. Alex-Soper winner, 3 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Panama

Loser's-Bracket Semifinals

Kinta-Battiest girls loser vs. Boswell-Milburn winner, 1:30 p.m.

Kinta-Battiest boys loser vs. Boswell-Coleman winner, 3 p.m.

Red Oak-Sasakwa girls loser vs. Buffalo Valley-Victory Life Academy winner, 6:30 p.m.

Red Oak-Sasakwa boys loser vs. Buffalo Valley-Eagletown winner, 8 p.m.

At Moss High School

Loser's-Bracket Semifinals

Leflore-Paden girls loser vs. Stringtown/Graham-Dustin winner, 1:30 p.m.

Leflore-Paden boys loser vs. Webbers Falls-Caney winner, 3 p.m.

At Okmulgee

Loser's-Bracket Semifinals

McCurtain-Copan girls loser vs. Mason-Pittsburg winner, 1:30 p.m.

McCurtain-Copan boys loser vs. Mason-Braggs winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A District Tournament

Heavener at Pocola, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Class 2A District Tournaments

Panama-Gore winners at Howe, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Quinton-Talihina girls winner vs. Silo, at Talihina, 6:30 p.m.

Quinton-Silo boys winner at Talihina, 8 p.m.

Wister-Warner girls winner vs. Sallisaw-Central, at Warner, 6:30 p.m.

Wister/Sallisaw-Central boys winner at Warner, 8 p.m.

Class A Regional Tournaments

At Indianola

Loser's-Bracket Finals, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Finals

Whitesboro-Clayton girls winner vs. Kiowa-Crowder winner, 6:30 p.m.

Whitesboro-Clayton boys winner vs. Kiowa-Asher winner, 8 p.m.

At Alex

Loser's-Bracket Finals, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Finals

Smithville-Empire girls winner vs. Canute-Bennington winner, 6:30 p.m.

Smithville-Stuart boys winner vs. Canute-Wright City winner, 8 p.m.

Class B Regional Tournaments

At Panama

Loser's-Bracket Finals, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Finals

Red Oak-Sasakwa winners vs. Kinta-Battiest winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

At Moss High School

Loser's-Bracket Finals, 1:30 and 8 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Finals

Leflore-Paden girls winner vs. Webbers Falls-Caney winner, 6:30 p.m.

Leflore-Pade boys winner vs. Stringtown/Graham-Dustin winner, 8 p.m.

At Okmulgee

Loser's-Bracket Finals, 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Winner's-Bracket Finals

McCurtain-Copan winners vs. Varnum-New Lima winners, 6:30 and 8 p.m.