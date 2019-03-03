This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule

Today

Spiro at Poteau, canceled due to cold weather, has not been reschduled yet.

Keota at Arkoma, DH, canceled due to cold weather, has not been rescheduled yet.

Cameron at Heavener, canceled due to cold weather, has not been rescheduled yet.

Leflore at Wister, canceled due to cold weather, has not been rescheduled yet.

McCurtain and Watts at Gans, canceled due to cold weather, has not been rescheduled yet.

Smithville at Battiest, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Poteau at Heavener, canceled due to cold weather, has not been rescheduled yet.

Smithville at Cameron, 4:30 p.m.

Leflore at McCurtain, canceled due Rock Island Conference All-Star Basketball Games at Buffalo Valley.

Talihina at Wister, 5 p.m.

Cave Springs at Arkoma, DH, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Soper at Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Cameron at Arkoma, 5 p.m.

Keota and Canadian at McCurtain, 4 p.m. [Canadian vs. McCurtain, 4 p.m.; Canadian vs. Keota, 5:15 p.m.; Keota vs. McCurtain, 6:30 p.m.]

Panama at Wister, 5 p.m.

Clayton Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Poteau at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.

Sallisaw-Central and McCurtain at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m. [Sallisaw-Central vs. Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.; Sallisaw-Central vs. McCurtain, 5:45 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Arkoma, 7 p.m.]

Clayton Tournament, TBA.

Leflore and Weleetka at Porum, 5 p.m. [Leflore vs. Porum, 5 p.m.; Leflore vs. Weleetka, 6:15 p.m.]

Saturday

Clayton Tournament, TBA.