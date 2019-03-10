This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule
UPDATED
Today
Poteau at Wister, 4 p.m.
Bokoshe at Arkoma, DH, 5:30 p.m.
Whitesboro and McCurtain at Heavener, 3:30 p.m. (McCurtain vs. Heavener, 3:30 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Whitesboro, 4:45 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Heavener, 6 p.m.)
Howe at Spiro, 4:30 p.m.
Leflore at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.
Talihina at Panama, 4 p.m.
Cameron at Sallisaw-Central, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Broken Bow at Poteau, 5 p.m.
Keota and Red Oak at Cameron, 3 p.m. (Keota vs. Cameron, 3 p.m.; Keota vs. Red Oak, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Cameron, 5 p.m.)
Heavener at Panama, 5:30 p.m.
Gans and Gore at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m. (Gans vs. Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.; Gans vs. Gore, 5:45 p.m.; Gore vs. Arkoma, 7 p.m.)
Savanna at Leflore, 4 p.m.
Indianola at McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.
Sallisaw at Pocola, 6 p.m.
Howe and Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m. [Howe vs. Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.; Howe vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 5:30 p.m.]
Smithville vs. Kirby Davis, at Fort Towson, TBA.
Whitesboro at Battiest, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Panama at Spiro, 4 p.m.
Red Oak Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week)
Arkoma at Gans, 4:45 p.m.
Heavener at Webbers Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Leflore and Battiest at Wright City, 4:30 p.m. (Leflore vs. Wright City, 4:30 p.m.; Leflore vs. Battiest, 5:45 p.m.)
McCurtain at Porum, 4 p.m.
Pocola at Beggs Under Armour Tournament, TBA.
Whitesboro at Antlers, 4 p.m.
Wister at Battiest Festival, TBA.
Friday
Poteau Battle for the Bat Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week)
Kinta at Arkoma, DH, 4:30 p.m.
Talihina at Leflore, 11 a.m.
Red Oak Tournament, TBA.
Whitesboro at Wright City, 4:30 p.m.
Pocola at Beggs Under Armour Tournament, TBA.
Smithville and Stuart at Antlers, 4:30 p.m. (Smithville vs. Antlers, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Stuart, 5:30 p.m.)
Wister at Caddo Festival, at Durant, TBA.
Saturday
Poteau Battle for the Bat Tournament, TBA.
