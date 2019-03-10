This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule

UPDATED

Today

Poteau at Wister, 4 p.m.

Bokoshe at Arkoma, DH, 5:30 p.m.

Whitesboro and McCurtain at Heavener, 3:30 p.m. (McCurtain vs. Heavener, 3:30 p.m.; McCurtain vs. Whitesboro, 4:45 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Heavener, 6 p.m.)

Howe at Spiro, 4:30 p.m.

Leflore at Smithville, 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Panama, 4 p.m.

Cameron at Sallisaw-Central, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Broken Bow at Poteau, 5 p.m.

Keota and Red Oak at Cameron, 3 p.m. (Keota vs. Cameron, 3 p.m.; Keota vs. Red Oak, 4 p.m.; Red Oak vs. Cameron, 5 p.m.)

Heavener at Panama, 5:30 p.m.

Gans and Gore at Arkoma, 4:30 p.m. (Gans vs. Arkoma, 4:30 p.m.; Gans vs. Gore, 5:45 p.m.; Gore vs. Arkoma, 7 p.m.)

Savanna at Leflore, 4 p.m.

Indianola at McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.

Sallisaw at Pocola, 6 p.m.

Howe and Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m. [Howe vs. Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.; Howe vs. Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 5:30 p.m.]

Smithville vs. Kirby Davis, at Fort Towson, TBA.

Whitesboro at Battiest, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Panama at Spiro, 4 p.m.

Red Oak Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week)

Arkoma at Gans, 4:45 p.m.

Heavener at Webbers Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Leflore and Battiest at Wright City, 4:30 p.m. (Leflore vs. Wright City, 4:30 p.m.; Leflore vs. Battiest, 5:45 p.m.)

McCurtain at Porum, 4 p.m.

Pocola at Beggs Under Armour Tournament, TBA.

Whitesboro at Antlers, 4 p.m.

Wister at Battiest Festival, TBA.

Friday

Poteau Battle for the Bat Tournament, TBA (Bracket will be posted later this week)

Kinta at Arkoma, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Talihina at Leflore, 11 a.m.

Red Oak Tournament, TBA.

Whitesboro at Wright City, 4:30 p.m.

Pocola at Beggs Under Armour Tournament, TBA.

Smithville and Stuart at Antlers, 4:30 p.m. (Smithville vs. Antlers, 4:30 p.m.; Smithville vs. Stuart, 5:30 p.m.)

Wister at Caddo Festival, at Durant, TBA.

Saturday

Poteau Battle for the Bat Tournament, TBA.