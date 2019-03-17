This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule

Today

Poteau, Clayton-Buffalo Valley, Heavener, and Leflore at Rattan Festival (See accompanying schedule).

Howe and Caney at Whitesboro, noon [Howe vs. Whitesboro, noon; Howe vs. Caney, 1:30 p.m.; Caney vs. Whitesboro, 3 p.m.]

Porum at Cameron, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Caney and Battiest at Smithville, noon (Caney vs. Smithville, noon; Caney vs. Battiest, 1:30 p.m.; Battiest vs. Smithville, 3 p.m.)

Heavener, Red Oak and Whitesboro at Rattan Festival (See accompanying schedule).

Thursday-Friday

Red Oak Festival, TBA (Schedule will be posted later this week).