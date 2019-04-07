This Week's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Schedule

(Editor's Note: Since this week's LeFlore County Tourament bracket is posted on our website, that schedule will not be listed.)

Today

Okay at Keota, 4:30 p.m.

Gans at McCurtain, 5:30 p.m.

Clayton-Buffalo Valley at Soper, 4:30 p.m.

Smithville at Haworth, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Smithville at Red Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Battiest and Bowlegs at Clayton/Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m. (Battiest vs. Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Battiest vs. Bowlegs, 5:45 p.m.; Bowlegs vs. Clayton-Buffalo Valley, 7 p.m.)

Indianola at McCurtai, 5:30 p.m.

Keota at Porum, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Whitesboro and Idabel at Smithville, 4:30 p.m. (Whitesboro vs. Smithville, 4:30 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Idabel, 5:45 p.m.; Idabel vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.)

Webbers Falls at Keota, 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Caney Tournament, TBA.

Friday

Poteau, Howe and Pocola at Dale Festival, at Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee, TBA (The schedule will be posted later this week).

Haileyville at Kinta, 4 p.m.

Arkoma at Gore, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Caney Tournament, TBA.

Saturday

Clayton-Buffalo Valley, McCurtain, Smithville and Whitesboro at Battiest Tournament, TBA.

Red Oak at Caney Tournment, TBA.